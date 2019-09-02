Auckland [New Zealand], Sep 2 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Sunday was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The bowler fractured his thumb during the training session and hence has been ruled out of the series.

"It is a shame for Lockie to have to miss this series, especially coming off the back of such an impressive World Cup campaign in England. The thumb has been put in a splint and is expected to take four to six weeks to recover; so we are optimistic he will be available for the five-game T20 series against England," Kiwi coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"We won't name a replacement at this stage as we are confident we have adequate cover within the T20 squad who are here," he added.

He sustained the injury while fielding a ball during a practice session on Saturday at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium.

The player later went on for an X-ray and it revealed a small fracture to the middle joint and now he will be returning to New Zealand.

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

Ross Taylor starred for the Kiwis as he played a knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls.

In the same match, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He went past Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Malinga scalped two wickets in the match, taking his tally to 99 wickets.

Afridi had 98 wickets in the format.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will next lock horns in the second T20I on September 3. (ANI)