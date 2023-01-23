Mon, 23 Jan 2023

Tesla drops prices of EVs in China, sees surge in sales

BEIJING, China: Data from China Merchants Bank International showed that in January, Tesla's retail sales surged in China after it ...

Even as banks reducing staff, some US banks are hiring

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the US economy is slowing, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America continued to hire workers, even after ...

Indonesia minister: BYD Group and Tesla to open plants

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan has said that the government is finalizing agreements with China's automaker BYD and ...

Expect freight costs to drop due to low demand, says observers

DAVOS, Switzerland: In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, DP World's chief ...

Siemens signs train deal in India worth $3.25 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Siemens has announced that it has signed the largest locomotive deal in its history, worth $3.25 billion, ...

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

